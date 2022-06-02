Drew Timme will return to college basketball for senior year

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme on Wednesday announced that he will withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft and return to school for his senior year.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Timme, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 58.6% shooting from the field in 32 games. He led the WCC in scoring and ranked 20th in the country in shooting among all Division I players.

He was among the prospects that participated in the draft combine, averaging 17 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists in two scrimmage games. He measured in at 6 feet, 9.25 inches in shoes with a 7-foot-2 wingspan at the combine.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

Timme was considered by some to be a second-round pick, but ultimately opted to return to school after receiving feedback from teams during the pre-draft process. He will now have the opportunity to improve his skillset next season.

With Timme back, the program will also return Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther next season as they each opted against the draft. The Zags now figure to have a strong chance to advance to the Sweet 16 for an eighth consecutive season with their top scorer back.

Timme had until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to withdraw.

