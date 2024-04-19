Drew Ogletree off Commissioner Exempt list, back with Colts

Tight end Drew Ogletree is back with the Colts.

Ogletree was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list in late December after being arrested on domestic violence charges and charged with two felonies. Those charges were dismissed with prejudice last month and the NFL moved to restore him to active duty,

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, that Ogletree is off the exempt list and back on the team's 90-man roster. Ogletree is taking part in the team's offseason workouts.

Ogletree was a 2022 sixth-round pick and he had nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances last season.