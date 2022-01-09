Drew Lock rushes for 2 TDs, Broncos fall to Chiefs 28-24 in season finale
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Denver Broncos put up a good fight, but they weren’t able to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in their season finale on Saturday evening.
Making his third-straight start in the place of injured starter Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), quarterback Drew Lock went 12-of-24 passing for 162 yards with no touchdowns and no turnovers. Lock also rushed for 35 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss.
Lock tied things up with a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Broncos-Chiefs tied 7-7 at end of Q1. pic.twitter.com/HSCAl7BOIH
— Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 8, 2022
Lock later added a 23-yard rushing touchdown to give Denver a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Broncos now lead Chiefs 14-7 midway through Q2 👀 pic.twitter.com/JWRx93DwGb
— Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 8, 2022
After falling behind 17-14, running back Melvin Gordon rushed 47 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17.
Broncos take a 21-17 lead over Chiefs following Melvin Gordon’s TD! pic.twitter.com/B1EZm0vlxA
— Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 8, 2022
Denver later blew a 21-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Gordon fumbled and Kansas City returned it 86 yards for a touchdown. Following a successful two-point conversion, the Chiefs took a 28-21 lead.
.@_NICKBOLTON2 TAKES IT ALL THE WAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/xWJqOZQc75
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 9, 2022
Denver later added a field goal to make it 28-24, but KC held on to win.
The Broncos’ season is now over and the big date to watch is Black Monday next week, a day when NFL teams part ways with under-performing coaches. Denver is expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, but the fate of head coach Vic Fangio is uncertain.
Following a 7-10 season, Broncos Wire will have coverage of all of the team’s coaching decisions in the coming days.
List
Broncos' 2022 schedule of opponents now known
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts