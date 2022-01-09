Drew Lock rushes for 2 TDs, Broncos fall to Chiefs 28-24 in season finale

The Denver Broncos put up a good fight, but they weren’t able to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in their season finale on Saturday evening.

Making his third-straight start in the place of injured starter Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), quarterback Drew Lock went 12-of-24 passing for 162 yards with no touchdowns and no turnovers. Lock also rushed for 35 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

Lock tied things up with a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Broncos-Chiefs tied 7-7 at end of Q1. pic.twitter.com/HSCAl7BOIH — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 8, 2022

Lock later added a 23-yard rushing touchdown to give Denver a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Broncos now lead Chiefs 14-7 midway through Q2 👀 pic.twitter.com/JWRx93DwGb — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 8, 2022

After falling behind 17-14, running back Melvin Gordon rushed 47 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17.

Broncos take a 21-17 lead over Chiefs following Melvin Gordon’s TD! pic.twitter.com/B1EZm0vlxA — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 8, 2022

Denver later blew a 21-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Gordon fumbled and Kansas City returned it 86 yards for a touchdown. Following a successful two-point conversion, the Chiefs took a 28-21 lead.

Denver later added a field goal to make it 28-24, but KC held on to win.

The Broncos’ season is now over and the big date to watch is Black Monday next week, a day when NFL teams part ways with under-performing coaches. Denver is expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, but the fate of head coach Vic Fangio is uncertain.

Following a 7-10 season, Broncos Wire will have coverage of all of the team’s coaching decisions in the coming days.

