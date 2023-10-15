Dre Greenlaw out vs. Browns; Randy Gregory to make 49ers debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One star 49ers defender will be out for their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, but a new face will make his debut along San Francisco's stout defensive line.

Starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was listed as questionable to face the Browns with a hamstring injury, officially is inactive for the clash at Cleveland Browns Stadium, while backup running back Elijah Mitchell is active after missing the 49ers' last two games with a knee injury.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated linebacker Curtis Robinson from the practice squad, which was a good sign Greenlaw was likely to miss the game. Greenlaw's absence likely means Oren Burks will take his spot, while Robinson will see the field when the 49ers play three linebackers in base situations.

Meanwhile, defensive end Randy Gregory is active for Sunday's clash and will make his debut with the 49ers after being acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Gregory would play against the Browns.

Here is the full list of 49ers inactives:

Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is inactive for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury; he was officially ruled out Thursday, with Cleveland announcing P.J. Walker will start against the 49ers ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson after being promoted from the practice squad.

Here are the inactives for the Browns:

