Draymond reinstated by NBA following 12-game suspension

Draymond Green's suspension is over.

The NBA announced Saturday its decision to reinstate Green following a 12-game absence due to an indefinite suspension he received after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dlFtd7okI7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2024

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after, citing sources, that Green is expected to need approximately a week to ramp up before returning to the court for the Warriors and that the veteran forward is expected to be with the team for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

Green is expected to be with the Warriors on Sunday for the time since his suspension started in mid-December, sources said. https://t.co/zBTSSdVcsH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2024

Wojnarowski previously reported on Thursday that Green was expected to return to the team "in the coming days" to begin ramping up in anticipation of being reinstated.

ESPN's Bobby Marks shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Green lost over $1.8 million during his 12-game suspension, which saved Golden State approximately $8.8 million on its projected luxury tax bill.

Final tally for the 12-game Green suspension:



$1,847,291



Golden State saw their projected tax bill decrease from $192.5M to $183.7M (a savings of $8.8M)



They now have 1 roster spot available https://t.co/x5RyLcNHwv — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 6, 2024

Green has served two NBA-imposed suspensions this season. The first was a five-game ban for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a Nov. 14 game at Chase Center.

The Warriors (17-18) have stayed afloat without their defensive leader, posting a 7-5 record in his absence, but certainly will welcome the four-time NBA All-Star back with open arms whenever he is ready to return.

In 15 games this season, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and a career-best 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

During Green's suspension, the Warriors lost Gary Payton II (grade 2 left hamstring strain) and Chris Paul (fractured left hand} to injuries, so Green's presence will help fill the void left by both players.

It remains to be seen how coach Steve Kerr's rotations will shake out once Green returns, but the 33-year-old should slide back into a prominent role with the starting unit.

