Draymond perfectly trolls Eason before Thursday's Dubs-Rockets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the Warriors ride a five-game win streak into Houston following a big win over the Dallas Mavericks, Draymond Green made it clear they are ready to come out and play against the Rockets on Thursday.

After Tari Eason called out the Warriors in a viral video last week, Green found the perfect opportunity to troll the injured Rockets forward during a recent "The Draymond Green Show" episode.

"Really big-time win for us especially with the Rockets coming out to play," Green said, with a taunting voice. "They have lost a couple in a row. You're three games behind with seven games left and you're losing the tiebreaker, so four games behind in a sense, with seven to go.

"If my math serves me correctly, tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season -- their playoff hopes."

“[The Rockets] have lost a couple in a row… Tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season, their playoff hopes.”



Draymond Geeen ahead of the Warriors’ matchup with Houston 👀



(via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/JtxGzqdf51 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2024

The Rockets (38-37) were in a much different position at this time last week. They were the NBA's hottest team, winners of 11 straight and one game behind the Warriors, who held the Western Conference's No. 10 seed and final play-in spot.

Eason taunted Golden State, playfully threatening its position in the West.

“Warriors, come out to play," he shouted.

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors 😅🤔



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

Since Eason's video, the Rockets won one more game before dropping their next two. They're now three games behind the Warriors and their chances of surpassing them for that final play-in spot are increasingly slim.

And the Rockets' next matchup is against, of course, the Warriors (thanks, basketball gods).

As Green alluded to, a Rockets loss to the Warriors on their home floor Thursday night will not only spoil their shot at a postseason run, but also make Eason eat his words.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast