Draymond Green trashes NBA awards voting system

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has some strong thoughts about a system in which members of the media vote on the NBA’s top awards. Green said on his podcast Wednesday that it’s “absolutely disgusting” the media determines the league’s individual honors. “I think when you look at voting for All-NBA, when you look at voting for Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, MVP, ultimately these things are voting on by the media, which I think is absolutely disgusting,” he said at the 4:40 mark. “Because these are human beings that could have personal issues against guys because that does happen.”

“I don’t know what Bam has to do to get in the top 3, but it was a crime, a shame that he didn’t make the top 3.”

“I think we all know how ridiculous it is that Bam Adebayo, sitting 1st place in the East, did not make the top 3.” – 7:33 PM

Austin Rivers: “Draymond has really been hurting us. People aren’t really noticing that. Draymond has really hurt us. He’s just controlling tempo, he’s getting them all these shots, he’s beating up Jok.” – 5:13 PM

Michael Malone: “Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody. He is a free safety out there. We have to find a way to make them pay for doing that. Until we do, it is going to be hard for Nikola to get off when he’s got 3 guys around him [and they’re daring others to score] – 4:56 PM

Klay Thompson said Draymond Green is the best trash talker he’s ever seen. – 4:26 PM

Michael Malone said that the bickering between Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins is out of the Nuggets’ system, that he expects based on past games that half of the arena in Denver will be filled with Warriors fans and that Draymond has been playing like a free safety on defense – 4:25 PM

Michael Malone: “Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody. He is a free safety out there.” – 4:15 PM

Here’s Draymond Green describing Jordan Poole’s growth in recognizing some of the DHO, relocation two-man action Green uses with Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/qj8MlRgr2R – 1:47 PM

Exclusive: As the first active NBA player hired as an analyst for TNT, Draymond Green has to rip players — and then face them on the court.

It’s no easy task.

foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 12:52 PM

Remember that bench flare up between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in November? The context of it illustrates an area of Poole’s in-season growth theathletic.com/3259021/2022/0… – 12:05 PM

The budding Jordan Poole, Draymond Green offensive connection is another sign of Poole’s in-season growth. A look at the evolution of it. theathletic.com/3259021/2022/0… – 9:40 AM

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges finishing 2nd in DPOY voting: “One, congrats to Marcus, he’s an amazing defender and has been for a long time, and he’s finally getting his due. At the same time, I was a bit stung when Mikal didn’t get it, but I was also happy he finished 2nd.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 19, 2022

Mark Medina: Draymond Green on the DPOY award: “I’m extremely happy for Marcus Smart. That’s a guy I respect as a defender. Well deserved.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 19, 2022

Brian Robb: Marcus Smart receiving DPOY award: “With this award, all that does is help show me there’s more to go and continue the path I’m on.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / April 18, 2022