Draymond Green says he had fan ejected for threatening his life during Warriors-Bucks game

Tensions apparently ran high during Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Midway through the third quarter, Warriors star Draymond Green interrupted play to request a fan in the crowd be ejected from the Fiserv Forum. After Green's conversation with crew chief James Capers and official Ray Acosta, arena security escorted the man away.

The Bucks crowd didn't exactly appreciate what they were seeing.

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Green was seen exchanging some course language with the fan a minute or so earlier.

“You ain't s--t. ... Explain yourself if you wanna be heard.”



Dray was CHIRPING at this Bucks fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/sxewBWqeos — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

After the game, a 128-111 Bucks win, Green said a spoken death threat from the fan led to the ejection.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Green's recollection:

"[He said] some threatening stuff to my life. I was this close to really going back, diving all the way in, but I kinda just went back, told the official. When I told the official what he said, he's like 'He gotta get outta here.'"

The game was not going according to plan for Green and the Warriors, who were down 21 points at the time of the ejection. The deficit didn't get much better from there, with Green subbing out seemingly for good with 4:18 left in the quarter.

Green had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with six rebounds, seven assists and three turnovers at the time of his exit.