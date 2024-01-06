Draymond Green reinstated from suspension after serving 12 games for striking Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond Green underwent counseling while serving the longest suspension of his career. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Draymond Green's indefinite suspension wound up lasting three weeks and 12 games.

The Golden State Warriors forward has been reinstated by the NBA, the league announced Saturday, 24 days after his swing at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić saw him exiled from the court. The punishment ended up being more games than Green's previous five suspensions combined (nine games).

Draymond Green was ejected from Warriors-Suns after this flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/6wFJIp7htu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 13, 2023

Green will join the Warriors on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but will reportedly need approximately a week to get back into game shape. That likely means he misses the Warriors' games Sunday and Wednesday, with road games against the Chicago Bulls on Friday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday looming as potential returns.

In its announcement, the NBA said Green "completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players" and "engaged in meetings with a counselor" as well as representatives of the NBA, Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association.

Those meetings will reportedly continue throughout the season.

Green's striking of Nurkić became an inflection point for a career that has seen controversy almost annually since he became a starter for the Warriors. The 33-year-old had returned from a previous five-game suspension only two weeks before the incident with Nurkíc. In that case, Green had violently dragged Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert away from a team-wide scrum in a chokehold.

It was hardly surprising when the NBA announced Green was suspended indefinitely and reportedly required him to undergo counseling. A return after 24 days is roughly the expected outcome for the veteran, as he was reportedly not returning until he had sat out at least three weeks.