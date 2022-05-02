Draymond Green optimistic league will rescind his flagrant 2

Melissa Rohlin: Draymond on his pod: “I think tonight was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul. My biggest worry moving forward is that gives me two Flagrant Foul points… So my hope is that the right thing will happen and it’ll at least get rescinded to a Flagrant 1.”

After Draymond Green was ejected on a questionable flagrant two foul call in game one against the Grizzlies, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Draymond Green on his ejection:

Warriors go into Memphis and rip away Game 1 without the ejected Draymond Green

Five observations

Five observations theathletic.com/3287730/2022/0… – 11:01 PM

"When Draymond went out, there was a moment where you're like, alright, what are we going to do about it? How are we going to respond?"

On the Warriors' grit and grind Game 1 win over the Grizzlies:

On the Warriors’ grit and grind Game 1 win over the Grizzlies: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:26 PM

I wrote on Draymond Green's ejection, and what it could mean for the Warriors going forward:

Taking Draymond at face value that he was trying to hold Clarke up, you still have to admit in that case it went horribly wrong. Draymond saying he didn't even deserve a Flagrant 1 is hilarious, saying Clarke dove to the ground and sold the foul is straight up fake news lol.

Draymond on his pod: "I think tonight was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul. My biggest worry moving forward is that gives me two Flagrant Foul points…So my hope is that the right thing will happen and it'll at least get rescinded to a Flagrant 1."

Having to do an emergency episode reacting to a big story is a podcaster starter pack event so congrats to Draymond on that

Draymond leaving the stadium to record his podcast after the game instead of doing media interviews

Pool report on the Draymond Green flagrant-2 and ejection:

Warriors' Stephen Curry on Draymond Green's ejection: "Nobody wants to see that. It's not good for the game. I don't think it deserved that obviously."

Klay, Jordan, and Steve react to Draymond's ejection:

Brandon Clarke on Draymond's foul: "I wasn't really shocked. He did hit me pretty hard twice, really, when I saw it again. It's not shocking that he did that, it's something that he did in the past."

Brandon Clarke said he has been watching Draymond Green deliver flagrant fouls for a long time and said about Draymond's ejection: "He did hit me pretty hard twice."

Referee Kane Fitzgerald explains why Warriors' Draymond Green was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected during Game 1:

Brandon Clarke on Draymond Green’s Flagrant-2 foul on him:

“It’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past.” – 7:31 PM

Your pool report explaining the refs' reasoning for giving Draymond Green a flagrant-2:

Ja Morant said respect to the refs for letting him and Draymond Green have that competitive conversation during an inbound in the first quarter.

Warriors players to lead team in PTS/REB/AST in a playoff game in the Curry era:

Steph Curry

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

Jordan Poole (31/8/9 today) pic.twitter.com/qyhvWbtNoQ – 7:20 PM

Pool report from The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 that resulted in the ejection of Draymond Green in today's Warriors-Grizzlies game:

Draymond pool report:

As expected, the pool report confirms Draymond Green's Flagrant 2 was because of the combination of the hit to the face and then pulling him down by his jersey:

Klay Thompson on Draymond Green's ejection: "It's unfortunate. We're not the same team without him. But I'm incredibly proud of how we responded."

Jordan Poole on Draymond Green being ejected:

“Personally, I didn’t think it was going to be a flagrant two, especially throwing him out in the first half. I didn’t think it was going to happen, but that’s what they called, and we did a really good job of fighting all game.” – 7:11 PM

Was pretty clear postgame that Steve Kerr didn't want to go into detail about Draymond Green's ejection. Asked about the flagrant-2, Kerr said simply, "I was surprised. I was surprised."

COLUMN: Gut reactions from Game 1, where the Memphis Grizzlies missed their shot against Draymond Green-less Golden State.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 6:52 PM

Steve Kerr on how Draymond Green's ejection fueled the Warriors in the second half:

Steve Kerr on Draymond's ejection: "We were all kind of shocked by the decision. But we were confident and we were determined."

That felt like the game Memphis needed in order to win this series

Golden State will now bring Draymond back up 1-0, with 3 of the next 4 games in San Francisco – 6:46 PM

Asked Taylor Jenkins how Draymond's ejection impacted things for Memphis: "They played well in the third."

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Draymond ejection

• Clarke/Poole deliver

• JJJ

• Curry clutch (defense!)

• Giannis good

• Joel Embiid injury outlook

• How tf did i just win MEM +2.5

• Start races at no lights tracks earlier

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=nw8rQR… – 6:40 PM

A raise to the cameraman who captured Draymond Green greeting Warriors players in the tunnel afterward. That's good work.

That’s a killer for Memphis to lose the “Draymond ejection and Ja/JJJ go for 67 points on 10/20 from 3 at home” game.

Kinda feels like that sums up how small the margin for error is for them in this series. Phenomenal game, though. One of the best of the season. – 6:35 PM

Fantastic game. Grizzlies had every chance but didn't do the little things you need to do to pull out these games. Warriors executed just a little bit better down the stretch. Hard for the Grizzlies to swallow losing a Jaren game like that – and one where Draymond was ejected.

Warriors find a way to win Game 1 (117-116) without Draymond. Poole with 31 off the bench. Curry with 24 and gigantic late defensive play. They were very imperfect, but experience was crucial.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series, 117-116, despite losing Draymond Green in the second quarter.

As his teammates walked off the court, Green hugged each and every one of them in the tunnel. – 6:34 PM

Huge series-opening win for the Warriors. On the road. No Draymond for half of the game. Yet it was some key stops down the stretch that got them the win, not just shooting (although there was that too.)

31 points for Jordan Poole, 24 for Steph.

31 points for Jordan Poole, 24 for Steph. – 6:33 PM

Coming up on all the morning shows tomorrow: Warriors get the last stop and win, but sadly, Draymond injured most of his teammates with vicious bro hugs as they came off the floor.

Not Draymond in street clothes and glasses, lmao

Just a monster of a series opening win for the Warriors on the road. Done without an ejected Draymond Green in the second half. Jordan Poole had 31 points off the bench. Klay Thompson hit go-ahead 3. Steph Curry had 24. Game 2 on Tuesday with Draymond back.

Love that shot of Draymond in the tunnel.

Draymond is missing a hell of a game.

So great to see Klay back in the playoffs. Just one of those guys who was born to be there.

So great to see Klay back in the playoffs. Just one of those guys who was born to be there.

Btw, Memphis is really good. If GS wins this game without Igoudala, with Draymond being questionably ejected, and the Grizz shooting 42% from 3? Would be the best win of the postseason

draymond gettin chucked slowed warriors/ pace of game down and turned it more halfcourt w/ very few runouts. which is oddly how warriors are biggest prob for grizzlies. we run a play/ you run a play bball. the fast mess always much better for Mem.

That's a +5 for the Warriors in 4.5 minutes to open the fourth quarter with Steph Curry resting and Draymond Green in the locker room. If Warriors take this road Game 1, that's probably the biggest stretch. Curry coming in after the timeout.

Draymond out hurts, but man Klay, Poole or Curry … thats so tough down the stretch … 1 of 3 could catch fire and end it.

Will be crucial though to see if that lineup can keep the Grizzlies off the offensive boards when the game slows down. – 5:55 PM

That's a +7 third quarter for the Warriors without Draymond Green. Ten big Kevon Looney minutes on the back end of the defense and then a three guard bombs away offensive approach. Four combined 3s from Curry/Poole that quarter.

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul on Grizzlies' Clarke (VIDEO)

El otro tema delicado para @Warriors es que si Draymond Green comete dos faltas flagrantes Tipo 1 o una Tipo 2 más en estos playoffs, lo suspenderán un partido automáticamente. No en esta serie, en estos playoffs.

Thought it was a flag

The Flagrant 2 call will be hotly debated but Draymond Green clubbed this man directly in the face and one could argue that appeared to be his intent. He didn’t even come close to making a play on the ball. pic.twitter.com/lq8p49DtsL – 5:18 PM

Kevon Looney will start in Draymond Green’s place in the second half. Jordan Poole starting in place of Gary Payton II. – 5:17 PM

The latest on Draymond Green, who was ejected late in the second quarter: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 5:13 PM

That flagrant 2 might be majorly detrimental to this warriors team this game…Draymond is a MAJOR part in that system! – 5:11 PM

Given the way this game has been officiated, not surprised one bit Draymond got a flagrant 2. My issue with the officials is how they’re handing out fouls like free candy in general. – 5:10 PM

Esa celebración burlona de Draymond Green le valdrá una multa por no evacuar la cancha de forma anticipada tras ser expulsado. Las ligas de EEUU consideran que expulsarte de un partido, equivale a una suspensión. – 5:10 PM

Warriors outscored Grizzlies by 2 points in Draymond Green’s 17:01 … outscored by 8 with Green off the floor, which will obviously be the case for entire second half – 5:07 PM

1. The Grizzlies played much closer to their regular season identity than they did in Round 1. Good on them.

2. The Draymond ejection just cannot happen. These are the playoffs. Ejecting a player has to be a last resort/unavoidable decision. The impact is too great. – 5:06 PM

Can’t believe Draymond got tossed for that – 5:06 PM

What a start to the series. Ja, Jaren & Melton look liberated. Splash Bros in foul trouble. Draymond Green ejected, leaves the court in true pro wrestling style. Golden State goes 5-18 from 3pt range. Memphis leads 61-55 at half. Suddenly feels like a game Grizzlies got to get. – 5:06 PM

Ja Morant with a floater over Kuminga at the halftime buzzer and a ‘he can’t guard me’ message to the Warriors. Grizzlies up six. Bigger issue for GSW: No Draymond Green in the second half. They’ll need Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II to avoid fouls, stay on floor in 2nd half. – 5:04 PM

Watch out for Draymond in Game 2…

Warriors down just 61-55 at the first half. But …

*No Draymond Green for the second half

*Curry, Thompson and Payton all with 3 fouls

*Warriors are cold from 3 (5-for-18)

*Grizzlies are playing well – 5:04 PM

I guess Draymond needs to call in a Michigan State favor from Z-Bo and get a personal lesson in how to do wrestling moves on people under the basket without getting ejected – 5:04 PM

The confab after Draymond Green got tossed for a Flagrant Foul 2. pic.twitter.com/MA6XWT6Ii7 – 5:03 PM

With respect to how the rule of flagrant one vs. two is defined, I certainly didn’t see what Draymond Green did as worthy of a flagrant two. – 5:03 PM

…only appropriate for a referee named Kane to eject Draymond for a takedown in the great wrestling city of Memphis pic.twitter.com/H4ESgq8E72 – 5:02 PM

Yes, Draymond Green grabbed his jersey, which was unnecessary contact. But he also held Clarke’s jersey as he fell to the ground, preventing his head from hitting the court – 5:02 PM

I mean, that’s a Flagrant 2 by definition. He’s smacked him in the face and then yanked him down. Wind-up, contact, it’s in the rule books. Blame Draymond for the dangerous play if you’re mad about it. – 5:02 PM

I promise I’ve seen Draymond do more than that 100s of times and they were all common fouls.

Draymond Green takes a victory lap as he is ejected with a flagrant foul penalty two. – 5:01 PM

Did Draymond get called for a flagrant in the Denver series? If so, he’s dangerously close to exceeding the flagrant foul threshold, which would trigger an automatic suspension, which cost him game 5 of the 2016 Finals – 5:00 PM

Warriors react to Draymond Green’s ejection from Game 1 vs. Grizzlies for Flagrant Foul 2 pic.twitter.com/9BnbcAMv64 – 4:59 PM

I don’t Iike it when you don’t have at least one of Draymond or GPIII in with them. Otto Porter can’t hang in this setup. – 4:22 PM

Grizzlies starting big: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Tillman, Jackson – 3:49 PM

Curry, Stephen -Guard

Green, Draymond -Center

Payton II, Gary -Forward

Thompson, Klay -Guard

Wiggins, Andrew -Forward – 3:07 PM

Steph Curry

Gary Payton II

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – 3:06 PM

Payton will join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 3:04 PM

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – 3:02 PM

Jrue Holiday

Jayson Tatum

Mikal Bridges

Draymond Green

Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/B0B6dQTziP – 1:29 PM

Green is optimistic the league will rescind his flagrant 2 after reviewing it. But if the NBA doesn’t, the ejection could bring major ramifications. The league suspends a player for one postseason game if he gets four flagrant foul points. With the Warriors in need of 11 more wins to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, Green currently has two. That is a scary prospect for a team that relies on Green’s two-way dynamism. “You really have to find that grit, that grind and just buckle down and lock in on the defensive end,” Warriors guard Jordan Poole said of being without Green. -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 2, 2022

The Volume: “I think tonight was probably a reputation thing” — @Money23Green speaks on his ejection from Game 1. -via Twitter / May 2, 2022