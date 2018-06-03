Draymond Green doesn’t want LeBron James to get credit for the shorts suit trend

Never one to pass up an opportunity for pettiness, the Warriors’ Draymond Green arrived at Game 2 of the Finals looking to remind everyone he started LeBron James’ now-infamous ‘shorts suit’ trend.

Before dropping 51 points in Thursday night’s game, James arrived at Oracle Arena sporting a $46,000+ outfit, complete with shorts and an alligator skin bag:

LeBron with the suit shorts! pic.twitter.com/TRVI5lcx4z — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2018





His outfit got mixed reviews, but the biggest note came from Green, who pointed out during media availability Sunday that he started the trend at last year’s NBA Awards show.

Draymond Green takes credit for LeBron's shorts pic.twitter.com/GfDnSRpHO5 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 2, 2018





Here’s the proof:

Draymond Green on LeBron James’s suit shorts: “I started that trend a long time ago. Go check the pictures.” pic.twitter.com/wd2ghShwLu — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 2, 2018





James sported a variation of the Game 1 look for Game 2. So as not to let him get all the attention, Green showed up to Game 2 carrying his son, wearing shorts and a suit jacket, with sneakers.

Draymond Green showing the world that he, too, owns a shorts suit pic.twitter.com/G7ie9asu9q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2018

Have whatever opinions you want about the shorts suit, but you’ve got to give credit where credit is due.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green speaks at a news conference after Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

