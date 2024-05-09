Draymond Green calls out Rudy Gobert for missing playoff game

There’s no love lost between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. The Golden State Warriors veteran received a five-game suspension earlier this season after putting the defensive powerhouse in a chokehold. Green has now stoked the flames once again, this time by questioning Gobert’s commitment to his team’s push to contend for the NBA Championship.

Gobert missed game two of the Minnesota Timberwolves second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets so he could be present for his child’s birth. However, Green believes that Gobert’s absence could have hindered Minnesota’s playoff series had they lost the opening game against the reigning champions. His comments came on the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show’ podcast.

“I was a little skeptical [of the Timberwolves] starting the game off because Rudy was going to miss the game,” Green said. “I just felt like — I’m a father of four, I love my kids and I love my wife, but she’s going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game. Me, personally. But number one, congratulations to him. Anytime we bring new life into this world, it’s a special thing. And that’s something like I said, as a father of four, that I don’t take for granted at all. But I also try to not take this game for granted.”

Gobert is expected to return to Minnesota’s rotation ahead of their third game against Denver on Friday (May 10). Green’s comments were clearly focused on the basketball side of things. There have been instances of players missing the birth of their children to be present for postseason games, such as Gordon Hayward with the Boston Celtics in 2020.

Still, some things are bigger than basketball. Green undoubtedly understands that. Warriors fans will be hoping those comments don’t spill over into something bigger once the new season is underway later this year.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire