NBA suspends Draymond Green for five games after incident with Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves

Although tempers started to flare when Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into it with each other in the first 90 seconds of Wednesday’s game, Draymond Green found himself at the center of a feud between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Thompson was getting his jersey ripped at center court, Green came to his defense when Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert got involved. Whole Gobert looked to pull Thompson away from McDaniels, Green grabbed Gobert from behind, putting the french center in a headlock.

Once the situation diffused, Thompson, McDaniels and Green were all ejected from the game before a point even appeared on the scoreboard.

Following their ejections, the NBA issued punishments on Wednesday, including a five-game suspension for Green. Thompson, Gobert and McDaniels received fines.

Via @wojespn on Twitter:

The suspension includes Golden State’s In-Season Tournament game against the Spurs next Friday on ESPN. https://t.co/Koe1aD8TwE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

The NBA is fining Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels $25,000 each, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

Draymond Green will lose $769,970 with the five game suspension. https://t.co/NQmbRysOJr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

Green will now miss Golden State’s games against the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice), Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. Green is set to return on Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings.

Along with his suspension, Green has already been ejected twice in Golden State’s early season run. This will be Green’s fifth time being suspended in his career.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire