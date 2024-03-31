Drake Maye’s pro day throws reportedly had NFL team reps ‘ooohing’ and ‘ahhing’

Drake Maye turned many skeptics into believers at North Carolina’s pro day.

98.5 The Sports Hub contributor Cerrone Battle, who initially wasn’t a big believer in Maye’s talent, changed his mind when seeing the 2024 NFL draft prospect up close. He even claimed there was “ooohing” and “ahhing” from NFL team reps in attendance.

“And like I said, the NFL people are “ooohing” and “ahhing” here,” said Battle, when appearing on “Felger & Mazz.” “So, my thought is the whole “wait, tradeback, and sit back in the draft and all that stuff”, I think if you sit back on any of these quarterbacks, if these guys are all that good and they look at them on the same level, other people will leapfrog you and take these quarterbacks and you’ll be sitting there with Sam Howell at 11, and I wouldn’t risk that at all. If you like this kid and you’re sitting there at three. Take him. Just take them.”

There was one particular play where Maye rolled out and flung a high-arching deep pass downfield with the effort of a pebble skip in a garden pond.

What would have been strenuous for average to really good quarterbacks seemed effortless for Maye. That rare arm talent should propel the Patriots to sit pat at No. 3 overall in the draft. Of course, the trade offers will come, and the team will do its due diligence in listening to every offer.

But if their socks aren’t knocked off three times over—and Maye is still on the board—the choice should be easy for the Patriots.

