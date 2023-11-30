Drake Maye named Manning Award Finalist
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has taken the next step in the Manning Award for the 2023 season.
On Thursday, Maye was one of 10 players named a finalist for the Manning Award which honors the top quarterback in the country. Maye has thrown for 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 9 interceptions.
He’s also rushed for 449 yards and 9 touchdowns. Maye ranks seventh nationally in passing yards and third in total offensive yards.
As for the ACC, Maye led the conference passing attempts (425), completions (269), passing yards (3,608), attempts per game (35.4), and yards per game (300.7).
Drake 🤝 Manning Award Finalist#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/5UDxJVX4Y9
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 30, 2023
Here is the full list of finalists for the Manning Award:
Carson Beck – Georgia
Jayden Daniels – LSU
Dillon Gabriel – Oklahoma
Drake Maye – North Carolina
J.J. McCarthy – Michigan
Jalen Milroe – Alabama
Bo Nix – Oregon
Michael Penix Jr. – Washington
Jordan Travis – Florida State
Caleb Williams – USC
The winner of the award will be announced by the Allstate Sugar Bowl after bowl games in January.
Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.