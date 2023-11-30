Drake Maye named Manning Award Finalist

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has taken the next step in the Manning Award for the 2023 season.

On Thursday, Maye was one of 10 players named a finalist for the Manning Award which honors the top quarterback in the country. Maye has thrown for 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 9 interceptions.

He’s also rushed for 449 yards and 9 touchdowns. Maye ranks seventh nationally in passing yards and third in total offensive yards.

As for the ACC, Maye led the conference passing attempts (425), completions (269), passing yards (3,608), attempts per game (35.4), and yards per game (300.7).

Here is the full list of finalists for the Manning Award:

Carson Beck – Georgia

Jayden Daniels – LSU

Dillon Gabriel – Oklahoma

Drake Maye – North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy – Michigan

Jalen Milroe – Alabama

Bo Nix – Oregon

Michael Penix Jr. – Washington

Jordan Travis – Florida State

Caleb Williams – USC

The winner of the award will be announced by the Allstate Sugar Bowl after bowl games in January.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire