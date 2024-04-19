Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels now have identical odds to go second overall

The odds, they are a-changin'.

Two days ago, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had emerged as the clear favorite over North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye to be the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, -275 to +215. Now, DraftKings has both at -115.

At FanDuel, Daniels was at -250 and Maye was at +185. Now, they're both -110.

The development comes after the Commanders brought Daniels, Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. in for a visit on the same day. Daniels's agent reacted on X, and word is now spreading that perhaps Daniels doesn't want to go to the Commanders.

The odds reflect the possibility that the Commanders will take Maye at No. 2 or trade out of the spot to a team that would take Daniels in that spot.

Look for more movement as bettors place action based on their best guesses as to what will happen. For now, and as the odds suggest, it's anybody's guess as to who will go second.