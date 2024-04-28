Texas Longhorns forward Kadin Shedrick (5) is guarded by Wyoming Cowboys forward Cam Manyawu (5) during the game at the Moody Center on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Austin.

Drake basketball is rebuilding, and the Bulldogs’ roster grew by one with a commitment from Wyoming transfer Cam Manyawu.

The 6-foot-9 forward joined Drake, marking the fifth commitment since Ben McCollum took over as head coach, following Darian DeVries’ departure to West Virginia.

Manyawu – a native of Kansas City, Mo. – appeared in 31 games and started nine for Wyoming during the 2023-24 season. In his freshman year of college basketball, he averaged 7.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes of playing time per game.

He joined the Cowboys after winning a state championship with Staley High School in 2023.

In high school, Manyawu was ranked the No. 9 prospect in Missouri and the No. 53 power forward in the country by 247Sports. He earned first-team, all-state honors and played in the Kansas City Metro All-Star game as a senior.

Manyawu was recruited by Indiana State – among others – before choosing Wyoming.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake basketball lands commitment from Wyoming transfer Cam Manyawu