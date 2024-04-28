Drake basketball lands commitment from Wyoming transfer Cam Manyawu
Drake basketball is rebuilding, and the Bulldogs’ roster grew by one with a commitment from Wyoming transfer Cam Manyawu.
The 6-foot-9 forward joined Drake, marking the fifth commitment since Ben McCollum took over as head coach, following Darian DeVries’ departure to West Virginia.
Manyawu – a native of Kansas City, Mo. – appeared in 31 games and started nine for Wyoming during the 2023-24 season. In his freshman year of college basketball, he averaged 7.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes of playing time per game.
New beginnings! Go Bulldogs🐶 pic.twitter.com/ACv1X5TCg9
— Cameron Manyawu (@CameronManyawu) April 28, 2024
He joined the Cowboys after winning a state championship with Staley High School in 2023.
In high school, Manyawu was ranked the No. 9 prospect in Missouri and the No. 53 power forward in the country by 247Sports. He earned first-team, all-state honors and played in the Kansas City Metro All-Star game as a senior.
Manyawu was recruited by Indiana State – among others – before choosing Wyoming.
Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
