Drake basketball adds Wyoming transfer Kael Combs to Ben McCollum's roster

Kael Combs, seen here during a high school game in 2023, announced his commitment to Drake basketball on Wednesday.

Drake basketball is rebuilding, and the Bulldogs’ roster grew by one on Wednesday with a commitment from Wyoming transfer Kael Combs.

The 6-foot-4 rising sophomore guard joins Drake under new head coach Ben McCollum, who took over following Darian DeVries’ departure to West Virginia.

Combs – a native of Nixa, Mo. – appeared in 26 games for Wyoming during the 2023-24 season. In his freshman year of college basketball, he averaged 2.7 points and one rebound in 10.5 minutes of playing time per game.

He joined the Cowboys after a prolific career at Nixa High School.

Combs earned the title of the Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year and was named the News-Leader's Player of the Year during his senior season. He averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game as a senior while shooting 44% from 3-point range.

He held an offer from Missouri State before choosing Wyoming.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake basketball adds commitment from Wyoming transfer Kael Combs