Drake Attends Toronto WNBA Expansion Announcement Fresh Off Kendrick Lamar Beef

For the first time in the league’s history, the WNBA will be expanding outside the United States by adding a team in Toronto starting with the 2026 season. So naturally, the Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors was in attendance.

Drake — spotted out in public for the first time since his ugly feud with Kendrick Lamar kicked off — was seen kickin’ it with Raptors Vice Chairman and President Masai Ujiri and former Raptors player Kyle Lowry at the event.

Word to the 6ix 🇨🇦



Drake, Kyle Lowry, and Masai Ujiri are in the building to celebrate the Toronto expansion team! pic.twitter.com/U0ouEoHPkb — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

The 6 God and the Toronto Raptors have been locked in like twin and ’em for some years now. The Canadian rapper was named the team’s Global Ambassador in 2013 and in 2019, they renamed their practice facility to the OVO Athletic Centre. Kilmer Sports Ventures — which already owns the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts and other Toronto-based pro teams — will own and operate the WNBA’s 14th team.

In a statement, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert spoke on what this move means for the growing league, saying: “Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States. With Larry Tanenbaum’s distinguished record of leading successful sports franchises and Toronto’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse city that cares deeply about the game of basketball, we are confident that this new team will thrive as a first-class WNBA organization and become a great source of inspiration and support for the Toronto-area community and across Canada.”

The team’s owner Larry Tanenbaum added: “Today is a game-changing day not only for women’s basketball but also for sports in Canada. This franchise will be Canada’s team, and we are so excited to unite the country and inspire pride and passion in fans from coast to coast.”

The new franchise has yet to pick a name or color scheme, but they will play at the Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto with some games being played at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Raptors. They also plan to build a state-of-the-art practice facility. We think it’s safe to assume Drake and his OVO brand will be as heavily involved with Toronto’s new WNBA franchise as they are with the NBA Toronto Raptors.

