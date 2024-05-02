Dragons sign Waratahs centre Wilson

Harry Wilson is the son of ex-Australia captain and World Cup-winner David Wilson [Getty Images]

Dragons have signed centre Harry Wilson from Super Rugby side NSW Waratahs for the 2024-25 season.

The 23-year-old, who can also operate at wing or full-back, has made four appearances for Warratahs this season, scoring one try.

He will move to Rodney Parade once his Super Rugby commitments are over.

“I’m excited at the prospect of becoming a Dragon and linking up with my new team-mates this summer,” said Wilson.

“I’ve spoken to [Dragons head coach] Dai Flanagan about the club’s vision and targets going forward and look forward to being a big part of a new-look squad and testing myself in a new competition.

"It’s a big opportunity for me to move to Wales and a new challenge that I plan to fully embrace."

Sydney-born Wilson represented Australia Under-20s and joined the Waratahs Academy in 2019 before making his Super Rugby debut in March 2023.

He has played 13 games for the Sydney-based team in total, starting twice.

“He is a great athlete and talented young centre, who can also operate in the wide channels," said Flanagan.

"The fact he can play multiple positions will be a real asset to us.

“Harry arrives with Super Rugby experience and is a player with a big future."

Wilson is Dragons' second new recruit for next season, having signed Tonga back row Solomone Funaki.