Draft Wire predicts seven Buckeyes in first round of 2024 NFL mock draft

With week one of college football getting underway and NFL preseason wrapping up USA Today’s Draft Wire updated its 2024 NFL mock draft.

Preseason mock drafts are a tough projection to make because many things will change throughout the season. However, they are a good way to evaluate how much top-tier talent a college football team has.

The Buckeyes have produced a lot of talent into the NFL in recent years. IN fact, they’ve had at least one player in every draft since 2015, including multiple first rounders in seven of the last eight draft classes.

This mock draft is projecting Ohio State to produce a record number of first round picks with seven Buckeyes coming off the board in this mock draft. Here are the Buckeyes who made the list.

No. 1 - Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)

Marvin Harrison Jr is a DAWWWGGG #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/OLCOjZpOhu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2023

What to Know

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like a pretty sure bet to at least be the first non- quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL draft and he goes No. 1 overall in this mock draft. Buckeye fans know better than anybody that Harrison Jr. is a generational level talent at wide receiver.

No. 6 - Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Chicago Bears)

Emeka Egbuka's highlights from last year are RIDICULOUS!!!! He's about to have an insane year… pic.twitter.com/40TiSbWqFA — Drive The Lane (@DriveTheLanePod) August 30, 2023

What to Know

The Buckeyes impressive streak of producing wide receivers to the NFL continues in this mock draft with Harrison Jr. at No. 1 followed by Emeka Egbuka sixth overall. Egbuka projects very well to the NFL as an elite route runner and separator.

No. 8 - Edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau (Tennessee Titans)

What to Know

Tuimoloau was the most productive defensive lineman for the Buckeyes last season and is potentially in line for a monster season this year. His combination of power and athleticism makes him a coveted NFL draft prospect.

No. 16 - Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (Denver Broncos)

Michael Hall Jr. had a sack rate on pass rushing snaps of 3.36% in 2022, which was the best for a DT in Power 5 college football. pic.twitter.com/GWd95grufA — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) August 22, 2023

What to Know

A shoulder injury caused Michael Hall Jr.’s snap count to go down during the second half of the season, but he is a very disruptive player when healthy and a big part of an exciting interior defensive line rotation for the Buckeyes.

No. 19 - Running back Treveyon Henderson (Minnesota Vikings)

In case you forgot how good TreVeyon Henderson is.pic.twitter.com/FdzchhOYXO — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) July 8, 2023

What to Know

A foot injury limited Treveyon Henderson’s explosiveness throughout last season, but we all saw what he’s capable of when fully healthy in his freshman season. If he can get back to that level of play, he could very well hear his name called on the first night of the draft.

No. 23 - Offensive guard Donovan Jackson (Miami Dolphins)

What to Know

Donovan Jackson was the top ranked interior offensive lineman in his class out of high school and he showed why with his excellent play in his first season of starting last season. He will be pivotal for the Buckeyes offensive line this season that is replacing three starters.

DENZEL BURKE IS A DAWG! PICK SIX LFG 😤 #BIA pic.twitter.com/dkr5O0fPTA — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 2, 2021

What to Know

Denzel Burke enters this season with high expectations. After a very good freshman campaign, he had a bit of a setback last season with injuries and consistency. Will he take the next step and grow into an All-American level player?

