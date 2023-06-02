Draft reaction: Eagles select Nolan Smith No. 30 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves yet another piece to an elite defensive line in Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith.

Smith was one of the most talented players on an elite Georgia defense, and while he did not hit a home run in the stats department, he was a clear edge presence on a team that was gluttoness in defensive line talent. The 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons truly do not tell the whole of Nolan Smith’s game, and his best numbers are ahead of him in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A pure speed demon who can bend the edge with the best of anybody in this class, Smith projects extremely well in an ultra-talented rotation at the edge position for the Eagles. They will be a true nightmare team for offensive linemen to defend, as their variance in pass rush in talent and experience is game-changing in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire