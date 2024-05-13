Draft prospect Bronny James cleared by Fitness-to-Play Panel for NBA

USC guard Bronny James has been medically cleared by a Fitness to Play Panel to be selected in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

James was sidelined for four months last year after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. He was diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” and eventually debuted with the Trojans on Dec. 10 after missing the first 11 games of the season.

The 19-year-old was ineligible to play or practice in the NBA until receiving clearance from a panel of three physicians. The panel reportedly unanimously approved him, clearing him to participate in the draft combine this week in Chicago, Illinois.

ESPN Sources with @Draftexpress: In the aftermath of his cardiac arrest and a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect nine months ago, the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel has medically cleared USC’s Bronny James to be drafted and play in the league. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/P8ci337NrA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2024

James announced on April 5 that he will test the draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal following the departure of head coach Andy Enfield. He has until May 29 to either keep his name in the draft or withdraw and return to college next season for his sophomore year.

He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Trojans. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30 in a loss to Oregon State.

James’ draft stock should become clearer after the combine. He is expected to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages and other related on-court activities against the top prospects beginning on Tuesday.

