Draft analysts love ‘quintessential Lions’ Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw

The reviews of the Detroit Lions draft class of 2024 have generally been pretty favorable. While some question GM Brad Holmes trading up for raw project OL Giovanni Manu and another player in Sione Vaki who is primarily a special teams asset, the overall reviews are pretty positive.

That’s especially true with the first two picks, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. Detroit needed a lot of help in the secondary and Holmes delivered two talented prospects with high-end upside.

They also fit the Lions culture, which is something the national media is finally picking up now that Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have assembled a legit Super Bowl contender.

That was evident in a recent episode of the Mina Kimes Show. Kimes, a popular ESPN analyst, and fellow ESPN football insider Field Yates spoke highly of the Lions’ selections of Arnold and Rakestraw.

“They took corners that were unbelievable values at where they took them, even accounting for the trade (to go up and get Arnold),” Kimes opined. “They are perfect fits for the identity of the defense and the scheme that (Lions coordinator) Aaron Glenn wants to run.”

Yates then followed up with a simple statement, yet one that powerfully reflects the changing of the fates in Detroit of late.

“They’re both Lions,” Yates said. “They’re both quintessential Lions.”

In most of the past 60 or so years, that phrase would have carried negative implications. Not anymore. “Quintessential Lions” is a phrase of praise these days.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire