Dozens of vendors prepare for rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This year’s action out at Foster Communications Coliseum fairgrounds starts on Friday evening for the first performance of the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo, and vendors are preparing in the First Financial Pavilion.

Volunteers and vendors were busy getting ready on Thursday, the day before the rodeo’s first performance. People set up dozens of booths with everything from chocolates to clothing to home decor.

There are about 60 vendors this year, including organizations from the Concho Valley and across Texas.

“We’re so excited that people come by. They come to visit. They come to check us out. They come to eat something,” said Charlene Flores of the Concho Pearl Lions Club. “A lot of times we see people we haven’t seen since last year, so it’s so exciting. And then, all the vendors, we help each other. It’s an exciting place to be.”

The vendor pavilion out at the fairgrounds opens at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 5th. The first rodeo performance starts at 7:30 pm.

