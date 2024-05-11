Downs scores late to keep Cologne up and defer Bundesliga relegation decisions to final day

Cologne's Damion Downs celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and 1. FC Union Berlin in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Damion Downs scored in injury time to keep alive Cologne’s Bundesliga survival hopes Saturday with a 3-2 home win over Union Berlin, which is also fighting against the drop.

Cologne had to win to have any hope of escaping relegation, and the team came from two goals down to defer its fate to the final round next weekend.

Steffen Tigges equalized in the 87th minute for Cologne, then Downs headed the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Union was relying on Borussia Dortmund beating Mainz later Saturday and to avoid dropping into the relegation zone at the end of the day.

Also, Freiburg drew with Heidenheim 1-1 in Christian Streich’s last home game in charge after more than 12 years as the Freiburg coach. Streich was the Bundesliga’s longest-serving coach but he said in March he would step down at the end of the season. His final game will be at Union Berlin next weekend.

Leipzig drew with Werder Bremen 1-1, as did Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Holstein Kiel could secure its first ever promotion to the Bundesliga later Saturday by avoiding defeat at home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, which is assured of finishing at least third in the second division for the promotion playoff.

