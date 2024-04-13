Down to 3; Penguins Game 80 vs. Bruins

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ most direct path to the playoffs is to win their final three regular-season games. Anything else will require some help from other teams.

The first step on that path comes Saturday when one of the NHL’s top teams, the Boston Bruins, visit PPG Paints Arena for a national TV game.

The Penguins (37-30-12) put their 10-game point streak (7-0-3) on the line against a Bruins (46-18-15) club that is still in contention to clinch the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference titles and even the Presidents’ Trophy.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins regained control of their destiny in terms of clinching a playoff spot with their tense 6-5 overtime win Thursday over the Detroit Red Wings.

It wasn’t without the same bugaboos that have plagued the Penguins throughout the season – blowing leads, giving up goals after they score, giving up goals late in periods, not scoring on the power play – but it got them where they needed to be.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Caravan in downtown Pittsburgh ordered to close for health violations Bloodless body of woman found in church; could be linked to TikTok challenge Allegheny County urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel following ‘life-threatening flooding’ VIDEO: Why flooding hit some areas harder than others in Thursday's storm DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts