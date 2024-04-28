Dover NASCAR Cup results: Denny Hamlin scores third win of the season

Denny Hamlin led the final 72 laps Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway to earn his third NASCAR Cup win of the season.

Kyle Larson finished second and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Noah Gragson finished sixth. Ryan Blaney was seventh, Alex Bowman was eighth, Daniel Hemric placed ninth and Ty Gibbs was 10th.

Hamlin's victory is the 54th of his career. It ties him with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time Cup wins list.