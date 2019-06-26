Doug Williams says Washington brass will decide whether Dwayne Haskins is starter

Last weekend, Washington legend Joe Theismann D.C. sports radio station that starting rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins in Week 1 would be a “formula for disaster.”

But Washington vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said that will be a team decision - and it doesn’t sound like Theismann will be part of that team.

Preseason will weigh into decision

Washington vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said team brass will determine whether Dwayne Haskins starts Week 1. (AP)

Speaking with Steve Wyche of NFL Network at the league’s Quarterback Coaching Summit in Atlanta, Williams noted the decision doesn’t have to be made yet.

“I know there’s words out there that he might end up starting and that could happen, but at the end of the day it’s going to be on Jay [Gruden], myself and probably Bruce [Allen] and the owner [Dan Snyder] as what he does during preseason and see where we are as a team to make that decision,” Williams said.

“I don’t want to say he’s going to start game 1 today, but it’s been a pleasant and enjoyable scene to see what Dwayne Haskins has done over the last few weeks.”

‘He’s taken command’

Williams spoke highly of Haskins, the 15th overall pick, and how he did during spring camps.

“It’s been a great offseason. To have Dwayne in camp and to be on the sideline during OTAs and minicamp and to see the young guy do what he’s done and how he’s taken command of the opportunity that he’s had,” Williams said. “Talking about a guy that comes from a situation where no one went under center, to see a guy walk out of the huddle and the poise that he has, the patience he’s exhibited, there’s room to have a lot of hope.”

Washington’s rookies and veterans report to the team’s summer home in Richmond on July 24 for the start of training camp.

