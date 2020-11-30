Doug Marrone: The owner wants to win and we haven’t done it

The Jaguars fired General Manager Dave Caldwell after losing to the Browns on Sunday, but will reportedly keep head coach Doug Marrone through the end of the 2020 season.

Marrone spoke to the media for the first time since the move on Monday, offering a frank assessment of the Jaguars’ current situation.

“We have an owner that wants a good product for our fans, wants to win, and we haven’t done it,” Marrone said, via Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “When that happens, these types of decisions are going to be made. It’s unfortunate. It’s part of the profession. We have a good relationship.”

Marrone has a 23-38 record in his five seasons as the Jaguars head coach, with Jacksonville currently at 1-10 in 2020. He added he’s felt embarrassed when he’s out in the community, but is trying to do the best job he can to win games.

“If you don’t do that, I don’t know how you can live with yourself,” Marrone said.

Despite the club’s record, Marrone seems to think the Jaguars job should be attractive to any G.M. candidate.

“There’s a lot of positives about it,” he said. “I think there’s a foundation.”

Marrone may be safe for the rest of the year, but whoever the new G.M. is might feel that foundation is best built upon by a different head coach.

