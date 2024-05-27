Doug Lesmerises discusses Ohio State football expectations with Big Ten Network

Almost everyone with a Scarlet and Gray wardrobe is excited about the prospects of what this fall’s Ohio State football team. With the bushel of NFL-eligible players coming back, the transfer portal additions, and coaching changes, the Buckeyes are on the extremely short-list of college football teams that are favored to win the national title.

But is that fair? Is it really “national title or bust” for the 2024 Ohio State football team? It sure feels like it to fans, but what do those in the media think?

It’s a good thing you asked because the Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine sat down with “Kings of the North” podcast host, Doug Lesmerises, to discuss that very topic and you might be surprised what he had to tell Revsine. We won’t spoil it for you, but you can watch the entire segment below to hear the two banter back and forth about three-straight Michigan losses, the returning talent, and the expectations that come with everything coming into this season below.

What do you think? Can Ohio State’s season be successful if it doesn’t hoist Big Ten and national championship trophy in 2024?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire