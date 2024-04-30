Dothan United Dragons embark on team-building journey ahead of inaugural season

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — With the launch of professional sports just one day away in the Wiregrass region, the Dothan United Dragons got together for the teams first meeting.

Dragons players have been arriving in town over the past few days. Today, they came together for a unique team bonding experience, orchestrated by head coach Carl Reynolds.

“Coach Carl, he loves these type of activities. I think they’re great to get going. The team and get to know each other,” said Dragons center-back Cristobal Molina. “So basically they dropped us out in the middle of the city we didn’t know, we had no phones on us. We had to find a clue. So us for example, it was at a restaurant and we found this map and basically just we hold the rope and have a laugh with the boys getting to know each other and making our way back to the stadium.”

The players were split into three teams and upon their return, they united their ropes to symbolize unity, with right-back Aiden Pinto demonstrating their collective strength by walking the tightrope.

“[This is] my first time seeing all these guys, first time in this in Dothan so it was nice just to get acquainted and just, you know see what’s what,” said Pinto. “Because I’ve been so far away from this place. So it’s nice to know that some people grew up here, what they think of the place, and yeah, look, that’s football, man. It brings everyone together from all parts of the world. So it’s eye-opening.”

Overall, the team embraced the challenge as a means to get to know each other and set the stage for their ultimate goal.

“Today was a big step in the right direction,” said Dragons striker Jordan Matthews. “We all came from not really knowing anybody’s name and all different backgrounds and cultures and different languages; and today we all had a good laugh. We’re all getting to know each other. I think we’re we’re taking a big step in the right direction and I think we’re all on the same page that we want to win a championship.”

