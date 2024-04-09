Dortmund without top scorer Malen against Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund Sports director Sebastian Kehl gives an interview before departing to Madrid for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Borussia Dortmund top scorer Donyell Malen will miss the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The forward was not with the squad that departed to Madrid on Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, he won't make it," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Malen missed the last two Bundesliga games against Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart due to a muscle injury. Malen and Niclas Füllkrug are Dortmund's top scorers this season with 13 goals.

Dortmund are aiming to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time since the 2012-2013 season, when they also reached the final and were defeated by Bayern.

"We're looking forward to this task," Kehl said.