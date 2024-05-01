Dortmund win over PSG secures Germany an extra Champions League spot

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final first leg meant they are also guaranteed a place in the revamped Champions League next season.

Europe's top club competition is being expanded to 36 clubs and German results in Europe this season have given them an extra spot on top of their usual four places next term, along with Italy.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga so would currently benefit if they don't qualify as winners.

RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart are also now secure of a place in the Champions League next season, in case they slipped to fifth domestically.

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and second-placed Bayern Munich had already qualified but have helped Germany's cause this term by also reaching European semi-finals.

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa