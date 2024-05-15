Donte DiVincenzo on Knicks-Pacers scuffles in Game 5: ‘They’re trying to be tough guys'

In what’s been a physical and sometimes contentious series, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo made sure to let everyone know why they blew out the Pacers in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

"They were talking, trying to be physical, basically trying to be our brand, our identity, and they were successful with it last game,” DiVincenzo said of what was different from Game 4 to Game 5. “We regrouped, watched film, and just understood that’s not who we are. We came out tonight and that’s exactly who we are."

Following a 32-point Game 4 drubbing in Indiana, the Knicks took the series lead back with their dominant performance.

The Knicks were plus-28 on the boards in Game 5 including 20 offensive rebounds to Indiana’s five. That rebounding disparity led to the Knicks taking 29 more shots than the Pacers.

The Knicks’ signature physicality and tenacious defense have led to many potential skirmishes in this series already, but on Tuesday it came to a head twice.

The first came in the second quarter, on an illegal screen on Indiana's Isaiah Jackson which caused DiVincenzo to hit the floor hard. Isaiah Hartenstein took exception and got into Jackson’s face.

The second involved DiVincenzo more directly. The Knicks guard tried to get through a Myles Turner screen but was called for a foul. Turner took exception to what appeared to be a possible elbow to the gut from DiVincenzo. The two started jawing at each other but were kept apart.

Both incidents resulted in five total technical fouls, three on the Knicks.

“That’s just a side effect of coming out with energy and toughness and tenacity,” Josh Hart said. “Obviously we would have liked to not have some of the techs that we had, but that goes with the competitiveness and the toughness that we’re trying to bring.”

DiVincenzo was more pointed with his observations.

“They’re trying to be tough guys. And that’s not their identity,” DiVincenzo said. “Nobody is going to fight in the NBA. Take the foul and keep it moving. You’re not a tough guy, just keep it moving.”

A lot has been made of the fouls, and lack of fouls, in this series but now the bad blood has been ramped up a notch with the scuffles. With the series shifting back to Indiana, DiVincenzo says that the Knicks have to maintain that toughness to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

"They are going to come with the physicality in the next game," DiVincenzo explained. "Just be ourselves for the full 48 minutes. When we do that, rebound and defend we can beat anybody."

Game 6 will take place Friday in Indiana.