You don't want to play the Detroit Lions in Week 3 under Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions won a game!

I know, I know. The exclamation point is a little much. But hey, it's the Lions, and the bar has been low since 1957.

OK. That's not quite fair. After all, the Lions' 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday isn't as surprising as it seems.

Yes, the Lions were 5 1/2-point underdogs on the road.

And, yes, they hadn't won a game in 336 days, a streak dating back exactly 11 months to Oct. 27, when they beat the New York Giants, 31-26, at Ford Field.

But this was Week 3. And the Lions don't lose in Week 3 under Matt Patricia.

Why? I have no idea. You're better off asking Bobby Layne, the mastermind of all this chaos.

Here are the cold, hard facts for a coach who is now 10-24-1 with the Lions but 3-0 on Week 3:

2018: beats New England Patriots, 26-10, at Ford Field; Patriots go on to win the Super Bowl.

beats New England Patriots, 26-10, at Ford Field; Patriots go on to win the Super Bowl. 2019: beats the Eagles in Philadelphia, 27-24; Eagles make the playoffs as a wild card.

beats the Eagles in Philadelphia, 27-24; Eagles make the playoffs as a wild card. 2020: beats the Cardinals in Arizona, 26-23, on Matt Prater's 39-yard field goal after intercepting Kyler Murray three times.

We're not quite sure how Patricia does it. But if Week 3 were the entire NFL season, we wouldn't have to keep talking about 1957 and some curse by some guy named Bobby Layne.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction to the win:

You don’t want to face a week 3 Matt Patricia coached team — Justin Miller (@JustinMiller015) September 27, 2020

Lions are going 14-2 — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) September 27, 2020

#BREAKING: For the first time in 336 days, the Detroit Lions won a football game. They beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23. pic.twitter.com/5QwPR4B54B — Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 27, 2020

The Detroit Lions won a Football game — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 27, 2020

Hard to overstate the importance of that win for the #Lions. A FG wins it at 00:00 over the #AZCardinals. Just huge for Detroit, getting their first win. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

