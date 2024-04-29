[Getty Images]

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says he was "mentally very strong" to react to his mistake in Sunday's North London derby and has urged his side to stay focused on their own run-in and not Manchester City's.

City have a game in hand over top-of-the-table Arsenal, which is at Tottenham on 14 May, but Raya dismissed suggestions they would support their rivals.

"I don't want to focus on that. I just want to focus on the team, on us, and focus on next Saturday," he said.

"We cannot focus on other teams because you lose your focus on yourself and you don't start playing the same way.

"You have to focus on yourself and the team, on what you can control. If you focus on things that you cannot control, things are not going to go well.

"Every game is important and we have got three games. We have to think about the next game, which is Bournemouth at home.

"We just have to carry on with this momentum, try to get the three points on Saturday and we will see what happens in the end.

"I like challenges and I don't feel under pressure. I feel like that when there is pressure, in the way that you say, it's an opportunity to show what you are capable of. I am really, really enjoying this challenge."

The Gunners made sure they would remain top of the Premier League going into May with a 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday but, having led 3-0 at half time, Raya's mistake allowed Cristian Romero to bring Spurs back into the game.

"We had gained control until I made a mistake for the first goal," the Spanish goalkeeper added. "The last few minutes was a little bit more shaky for the people outside, but for us that's our job.

"I really, really enjoyed that challenge to keep the ball out of the net and trying to help the team as much as possible on crosses. We showed great character collectively and it showed on the pitch.

"I thought I was mentally very strong and I just forgot about the mistake, carried on playing my game and tried to help the team."