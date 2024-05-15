Donovan Edwards makes standard cover of EA Sports College Football 25

Last week, the deluxe version of the upcoming and long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 was revealed and a Michigan football star was front and center.

The focal point of the deluxe version is none other than Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, the reserve tailback for the past three years who has produced some of the maize and blue’s biggest moments on the grandest stages.

EA Sports was due to reveal the standard cover at some point this week but it leaked early and was circulating on X (formerly Twitter). And while Edwards is front and center for a cover with numerous athletes in the deluxe version, he’s to the right as one of three on the traditional cover.

The Standard Edition Cover for EA CFB 25 has been leaked 👀 Thoughts? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ANv9j76kaU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2024

Edwards is featured to the right while Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter is in the center and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is to the left. Edwards and Ewers will see each other again in Week 2 of the 2024 season when Michigan hosts the Longhorns.

Certainly, the regular cover won’t ingratiate to rival fans as Buckeyes and Spartans have been up in arms over the fact that there’s yet another Wolverine on the cover. The last EA Sports college football game, released in 2013, had former Michigan QB Denard Robinson on the front.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire