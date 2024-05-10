Donovan Edwards front and center on cover of new EA Sports College Football 25

College football fans and video gamers have been waiting with bated breath for the redux of the EA Sports college football game.

The last iteration came in 2013 with the release of EA Sports NCAA Football 2014, which had a Michigan football player in Denard Robinson front and center. There’s been speculation for months at who would grace the cover of the new iteration of the game and we finally got a glimpse thanks to a deluxe edition cover that’s been revealed.

And a Michigan Man will be the focal point, yet again.

Though there are multiple players and flags of different schools on the new cover, the most prominent player and focal point is none other than Wolverines star running back Donovan Edwards, raising his finger praising God as he does after scoring touchdowns as well as after he prays before games.

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped on the PlayStation Store 👀 pic.twitter.com/gNhc2kbO5F — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024

Though some other stars are prominent — such as Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Colorado CB Travis Hunter, and Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, there’s no one more readily recognizable on the cover than Edwards.

