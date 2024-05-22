Don’t have tickets to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals? Timberwolves hosting a block party outside the arena

Tickets for Timberwolves home games during the Western Conference Finals figure to be hot, expensive commodities. But the team is offering another way for fans to be close to the action, starting with Game 2 on Friday.

That’s when Minnesota will launch its “Wolves Back” Block Party, which will open at 4 p.m. outside of Gluek’s Bar & Restaurant on Sixth Street, just outside of Target Center. The event will include live programming and entertainment, food and beverage offerings, fan activations and appearances by Wolves alums and broadcasters.

Come tip time, the game will be broadcasted on a large screen on stage with audio blaring.

Free tickets are available at www.Timberwolves.com/BlockParty.

A similar setup will likely be available for Games 5 and 7 in Minneapolis, should they be necessary. The block party could mimic other fan-centric outdoor watch parties created by hockey and basketball teams alike in recent years. During its title run in 2021, the Bucks established a “Deer District” that welcomed thousands of fans to watch the game together in Milwaukee.

“It’s an incredible time to be a Timberwolves fan,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke said in a release, “and we look forward to providing the best fans in the NBA with exciting opportunities to gather and celebrate Wolves basketball.”

