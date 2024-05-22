Dominant North Richland Hills team wins another junior hockey league title

The Lone Star Brahmas are the 2024 North American Hockey League’s Robertson Cup National Champions after defeating the Maryland Black Bears, 4-2.

The championship was the seventh for the North Richland Hills franchise and the second since the club changed names from the Texas Tornados to the Lone Star Brahmas.

The Brahmas title capped off a dominant season that saw them lead the entire NAHL with 94 total points.

The Brahmas were well-represented on the NAHL playoff all-tournament team with a league-high four selections including tournament MVP forward Jacob MacDonald, forward Brock James, Defenseman Antti Autere and goaltender Jack Wienke.