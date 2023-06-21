Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault at Miami marina, per reports

Tyreek Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation over an alleged assault and battery Sunday, Miami-Dade police told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The incident was alleged to have happened at Haulover Park, a Miami beachfront area. The city's WPLG news station first reported a tip from a viewer who claimed Hill had a “disagreement” with a charter company employee at Haulover Marina and hit him.

Police reportedly visited the marina on Monday.

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs landed him in Miami last offseason. He was as advertised and more in his first season catching passes from Tua Tagavailoa, earning first-team All-Pro honors after posting a career-high 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards on 170 targets with seven touchdowns.

Hill joined the Dolphins with some incidents in his past, however.

A 2014 domestic assault conviction in which he pleaded guilty to punching and choking his then-20-year-old pregnant girlfriend clouded his profile as he entered the NFL. In 2019, he was suspended from team activities and investigated by child services after the release of a recorded conversation in which he told his fiancée she and his child should be afraid of him, while his fiancée claimed the child had said "Daddy punches me."

The matter involving his child led to no criminal charges or discipline from the NFL.