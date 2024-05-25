Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill responds to lawsuit from OnlyFans model, denies charging at her

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, through court documents, says he didn’t charge at a social-media influencer, instead proffering the theory that she broke her leg by tripping on a dog during a football practice at his mansion last summer.

In February, Sophie Hall sued Hill for up to $75,000 in damages after the impromptu training drills led to a bone fracture, according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Jonathan R. Gdanski. Hall boasts over 2 million followers across her social-media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. She is also a model and actress.

READ MORE: Who is the influencer suing Tyreek Hill for ‘violently’ charging at her, breaking her leg?

In Hill’s response filed last week, attorney Robert S. Horwitz said Hall “conducted herself in a careless and negligent manner,” at one point tripping over a dog. The attorney also argued that the OnlyFans model agreed to “physical contact during a sports activity” and that her injury was pre-existing due to a knee issue.

“The alleged unsafe conditions alleged by [Hall] were open and obvious, including participating in a sports activity therefore, [Hall] is barred from recovery against [Hill],” Horwitz said in the filing.

Hill joined the Miami Dolphins via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. The team gave him a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL by average annual value.

Vacation trip ends in injury

In May 2023, Hall met the NFL standout after she purchased a ticket for her 10-year-old to attend his summer football camp in Boca Raton. Hill messaged her on Instagram the day after she registered, wanting to “meet up and get to know her,” the lawsuit says.

The pair continued to exchange messages, court records show. In one message, Hill said that he “has been known to be a ‘good stepdad’” and told the influencer that she should come a day before the camp started so they could hang out.

Hill then shared his cellphone number and invited her to visit his Southwest Ranches mansion, according to the suit. Hill, an All-Pro wide receiver, purchased flight and travel arrangements for Hall to spend several days in June with him.

READ MORE: Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ‘violently’ charged at model — and broke her leg, lawsuit says

But a trip Hall intended for fun quickly took a turn for the worst, the lawsuit says.

The first day at his home, she participated in offensive-line drills with Hill and his trainer. Hall followed Hill’s instructions as they ran through the drills. At one point, she caused Hill to be pushed backward, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including [Hill’s] mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the suit.

The Dolphins star’s demeanor suddenly shifted and he grew irate, the court documents say, adding that during one of the plays, Hill charged into the woman “violently and with great force.”

“Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation,” the lawsuit claims.

Though Hall was in “excruciating pain” and unable to walk around, the lawsuit says Hill downplayed her injuries. He told her to rest and ice her leg, “[failing] to get her any medical attention or treatment at any time.”

READ MORE: After years of chaos, Tyreek Hill says he’s cleaning up his life. ‘I lost my true self’

The lawsuit says Hill’s alleged violent outburst wasn’t an isolated incident: “Defendant Hill’s aggression toward Ms. Hall is consistent with his history of violent and aggressive behavior towards women.”

Back in Hill’s college days, he pleaded guilty to throwing around his ex-fianceé and had to take anger-management classes. Hill also has a history of domestic disputes.

When he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, a criminal investigation was opened after his 3-year-old son broke his arm. Hill was at the center of it, but the case was closed without charges. The boy was temporarily removed from his parents’ custody.

READ MORE: McDaniel: Dolphins gathering info after Tyreek Hill’s recent off-field incidents

The problems followed him to Miami, where he was accused of slapping a charter-boat worker. An investigation was opened but closed without charges.

Hill recently said in a podcast interview he was devoted to “cleaning up” his life.

“I feel like everything that’s been happening to me, it’s been for good reason. I’ve been locked in in a different way,” he said. “Discipline with just my whole entire life. The way I just approach everything. I definitely eliminated a bunch of things, so that’s probably why I’m having some of the success that I’m having this year.”