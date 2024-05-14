Dolphins sign offensive lineman, cornerback off rookie minicamp invitations

Rookie minicamp wasn’t just about the Miami Dolphins’ seven draftees and 12 undrafted free agents receiving their introduction to their first professional team.

It’s also about tryout players getting their opportunity to showcase their talents to try and earn a spot toward the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

The first such cases off Friday’s minicamp are now known. The Dolphins signed former Rutgers offensive lineman Ireland Brown and Wisconsin cornerback Jason Maitre, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Brown is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound interior offensive line prospect who started at center and guard for the Scarlet Knights.

Brown anchored an offensive line that led the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.08) in 2023 and ranked fifth in the conference in rushing yards per game (168.7). He was a multiple-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Along with second-round tackle Patrick Paul, the Dolphins had three undrafted signings working out at Friday’s rookie minicamp: Bayron Matos from the Dominican Republic and USF, Matthew Jones from Ohio State and Andrew Meyer of Texas-El Paso, who is in Miami with his quarterback at UTEP, Gavin Hardison.

Brown was among six offensive linemen that were tryout players at rookie minicamp and apparently stood out.

Maitre is a 5-10, 181-pound nickel cornerback prospect. He had ­­33 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups last season with the Badgers.

Maitre started his college career at Boston College. He was one of four tryout cornerbacks present for Miami’s rookie camp.

The Dolphins didn’t draft a cornerback but had Louisville’s Storm Duck and Syracuse’s Isaiah Johnson among undrafted signings at the position after the draft.