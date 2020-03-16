Agent: Dolphins to sign former Giants 1st-round bust Ereck Flowers for $30 million

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to sign guard Ereck Flowers to a three-year, $30 million deal with nearly $20 million guaranteed, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The New York Giants selected Flowers with the No. 9 pick in the 2015 draft with the intention he would be the long-term answer at left tackle. He struggled in pass protection for three seasons before the team replaced him with Nate Solder and moved him to right tackle.

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Flowers’ rookie contract and released him midway through the 2018 season after benching him, when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars under general manager Tom Coughlin, who drafted him with the Giants.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ereck Flowers got a big payday with the Dolphins. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Flowers moved to guard last season

Flowers signed with Washington in 2019, where he moved inside to guard. He started all 16 games in Washington last season. He was the 30th ranked guard in Pro Football Focus grades last season.

Washington already made a significant investment on the interior line by placing the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff and were apparently willing to let Flowers leave for the Dolphins and their $30 million offer.

More from Yahoo Sports: