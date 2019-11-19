Dolphins release Mark Walton after allegedly punching pregnant woman

Running back Mark Walton has gone from suspended to unemployed.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins announced they’ve waived Walton, the second-year player who was in the middle of a four-game suspension.

A statement credited to general manager Chris Grier read:

“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Andy Slater, a reporter with South Florida radio station Fox Sports 640, tweeted that Walton was arrested early Tuesday morning and is accused of “punching a woman ‘several times in the face and head,’ an exclusively-obtained document says.”

Citing police, Slater said the woman is five weeks pregnant and Walton is the father.

On November 4, Walton was suspended for four games for violating the NFL personal-conduct and substance-abuse policies.

The Dolphins had said they would welcome Walton back after his suspension, but clearly had taken a zero-tolerance policy toward the back. Walton was arrested three times last offseason on numerous charges, including weapons, drugs and battery.

The Miami Dolphins waived RB Mark Walton on Tuesday. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

