Dolphins ironman RB Frank Gore done for the season, snapping an impressive streak

One of the best stories in the NFL the past few years has been Frank Gore.

At 35 years old, Gore keeps producing. He has started all 14 games for the Miami Dolphins this season and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Running backs are usually finished before 30, and oftentimes long before that.

But after a foot injury, Gore’s future will be a question. Gore, who hasn’t missed a game since 2010, will miss the rest of the season with a mid-foot sprain, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He will let it heal before determining whether to get surgery, Rapoport said.

When Gore isn’t in the lineup on Sunday, it will snap a streak of 126 consecutive games. That streak is even more amazing when you consider 94 of those games came after Gore turned 30.

Frank Gore hasn’t hinted at retirement

Gore was on just a one-year deal with the Dolphins. He returned to Miami, where he played in college, presumably to wrap up his career. However, Gore hadn’t given any indication he planned to retire after this season, telling ESPN in October, “this ain’t a retirement tour.”

One would assume the Dolphins would welcome Gore back. He is lauded around the NFL for his leadership and toughness, and he’s still a productive player.

At some point though, Gore will want to retire. You can’t play forever in the NFL.

Gore is fourth in NFL history in rushing yards

If Gore is done, he has already put together a resume that should land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gore is fourth all-time with 14,748 rushing yards. He’s 25th in NFL history with 96 touchdowns. He has nine 1,000-yard seasons. Gore has been a model of consistency, toughness and is respected everywhere around the league.

Gore’s foot injury on Sunday ends his 14th season prematurely. We’ll wait to see if he’ll be back for a 15th season.

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) will reportedly miss the rest of this season with a mid-foot sprain. (AP)

