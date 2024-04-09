Dolphins should ‘forget about’ drafting OT J.C. Latham, says his agent

There are a dozen Miami Dolphins players represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus, but he says Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham won’t be a 13th.

In an appearance on “Lexus Sports Xtra” hosted by WSVN’s Josh Moser, Rosenhaus said there’s no chance Latham is still on the board by the time the Dolphins are on the clock.

“We should have a top 10 pick in J.C. Latham, the offensive lineman from Alabama,” Rosenhaus said. “Forget about it, Dolphins fans. Dolphins fans who are dreaming about J.C., he’s not making it all the way down to 21.”

While Latham is considered a consensus first-round prospect, few experts believe he’ll land in the top 10. According to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, Latham’s most prevalent landing spot in mocks is at No. 18 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s certainly possible that Rosenhaus has legitimate indications that Latham is undervalued by the media and likely to land in the top 10. It’s perhaps more likely that the veteran NFL agent is making a push to generate hype around his client.

If Latham winds up being available after the top 20, he’d be a logical selection for the Dolphins. The team is in need of help at guard and could benefit from adding a player to eventually take over at left tackle for Terron Armstead. Latham, who measures in at 6’6, 342 pounds, could be an immediate starter on the interior offensive line in Miami and kick outside to tackle when that becomes a need.

