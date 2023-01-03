Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 17 vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins were, once again, unable to secure their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, as they were defeated by the New England Patriots in a New Year’s Day afternoon matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team has now lost five contests in a row, losing to the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in consecutive weeks. This has made things much more difficult for them to make the postseason, something that seemed to be a given just five weeks ago.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against their AFC East rival.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

RB Raheem Mostert – 77.8

TE Durham Smythe – 75.9

RT Brandon Shell – 73.0

LT Kendall Lamm – 67.0

QB Teddy Bridgewater – 66.1

Bottom 5

WR River Cracraft – 54.2

RG Robert Hunt – 52.1

TE Hunter Long – 44.8

FB Alec Ingold – 39.7

LG Liam Eichenberg – 36.0

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

DL John Jenkins – 83.4

LB Jerome Baker – 81.8

DL Christian Wilkins – 75.0

LB Elandon Roberts – 69.4

CB Noah Igbinoghene – 68.6

Bottom 5

LB Melvin Ingram – 57.1

CB Kader Kohou – 55.2

S Verone McKinley III – 52.7

DL Raekwon Davis – 51.3

CB Keion Crossen – 44.0

Pass protection grades (OL only)

LT Kendall Lamm – 87.1

RT Brandon Shell – 71.9

LT Greg Little – 54.4

C Connor Williams – 52.1

RG Robert Hunt – 41.6

LG Liam Eichenberg – 36.1

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

RT Brandon Shell – 78.5

RG Robert Hunt – 63.1

C Connor Williams – 58.1

LT Kendall Lamm – 56.5

LT Greg Little – 52.2

LG Liam Eichenberg – 37.1

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

DL Raekwon Davis – 68.5

LB Jaelan Phillips – 63.9

DL Christian Wilkins – 60.5

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 58.3

DL Zach Sieler – 57.5

LB Melvin Ingram – 48.4

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

LB Jerome Baker – 83.6

CB Noah Igbinoghene – 68.5

S Jevon Holland – 56.3

DB Eric Rowe – 55.2

LB Elandon Roberts – 53.9

CB Kader Kohou – 53.2

CB Keion Crossen – 39.8

