Dolphins beat Patriots on last-second lateral fiesta, touchdown

You ready for the nicest play of the season?

You’re the New England Patriots, you’re up by five points with less than 10 seconds remaining, and you’ve got the Miami Dolphins pinned at their own 31. Game over, right?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not so fast, slick. The Dolphins unveiled the play of the year: a two-lateral sprint for 69 yards that left the Patriots grasping at air, a loss wrapped around their disbelieving necks.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake scores the game-winning touchdown to stun the Patriots, 34-33 on Sunday. (AP)

In order:

• Quarterback Ryan Tannehill took the snap in shotgun formation at Miami’s 31.

• Tannehill found Kenny Stills on the right side for a short completion.

• Stills ran for 14 yards, then lateraled to DeVante Parker.

• Parker scuttled for another five yards, then lateraled to Kenyan Drake.

• Drake then wove his way through the last vestiges of the New England defense, including a flailing Rob Gronkowski, for a 50-yard touchdown.

It was a brilliant maneuver — New England was prepped for a Hail Mary, but Miami opted for a dump-and-lateral showpiece. And amazingly enough, it paid off.

Gronkowski’s postgame reaction on the loss: “It sucked.”

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Cowboys’ Jason Garrett tried to lure Jason Witten out of ‘Monday Night Football’ booth

• Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will honor Athletics contract, according to agent

• Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh on potential NFL return: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

• Bulls suffer worst loss in franchise history mere days after firing Fred Hoiberg

